History of Floydada - KCBD Community Coverage Tour 2020

FLOYDADA, Texas (KCBD) - Floydada, also known as the pumpkin capital of the United States, can be found about an hour northeast of Lubbock.
The town, originally named Floyd City, was founded in 1890 and is the County Seat of Floyd County. The name was meant to be changed to Floydalia but the writing was illegible to those in the state government, so they went with Floydada.
Floydada is an agriculture community also producing cotton, wheat, corn and other vegetables - as well as pumpkins.
The town was rebuilt after a devastating fire in 1911 and has grown ever since.
According to the latest census, the population is just over 3,000.
