Injuries reported in crash on I-27 near Exit 12
Injuries were reported in a crash on I-27 at Exit 12 on July 28, 2020 (Source: KCBD NewsChannel 11)
By Amber Stegall | July 28, 2020 at 2:27 PM CDT - Updated July 28 at 3:09 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews have responded to a crash on I-27, near exit 12, which is just north of the Lubbock Preston-Smith International Airport.

The crash happened just after 2 p.m.

One vehicle rolled over and the Jaws of Life have been requested on the scene. Officials with the Lubbock Police Department say one person has serious injuries and one with moderate injuries. Both were taken to the hospital.

At this time there is no word on what caused the crash.

