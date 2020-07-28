Injuries reported in crash on I-27 near Exit 12

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews have responded to a crash on I-27, near exit 12, which is just north of the Lubbock Preston-Smith International Airport.
The crash happened just after 2 p.m.
One vehicle rolled over and the Jaws of Life have been requested on the scene. Officials with the Lubbock Police Department say one person has serious injuries and one with moderate injuries. Both were taken to the hospital.
At this time there is no word on what caused the crash.
