Isolated storms possible tonight and Wednesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Isolated to widely scattered showers and storms are in the forecast tonight and again Wednesday.
Rainfall coverage will be very spotty in nature favoring the northern half of the South Plains viewing area.
Brief downpours, wind gusts to 50 mph and lightning will be possible near any storms that develop.
Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast for most areas with overnight lows dropping into the lower 70′s.
Southerly winds average 10 to 15 mph, except locally gusty near any storms that pop up.
Mostly sunny skies are expected Wednesday with temperatures heating up a few degrees.
Most areas will top out in the middle to upper 90′s with a few locations possibly reaching 100 degrees.
