KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Pretty Girl

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Pretty Girl, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Pretty Girl is a 1-year-old black, brown and white shepherd mix who came to LAS three weeks ago.
She came to LAS with a leg injury, which meant she needed surgery to have the leg removed. But she doesn’t let that slow her down.
She is also fixed and up-to-date on her shots.
Pretty Girls adoption fees for Tuesday, July 28, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
