Lubbock PD searching for three fugitives

July 28, 2020 at 3:46 PM CDT - Updated July 28 at 3:47 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Authorities with the Lubbock Police Department are searching for three fugitives with warrants from U.S. Marshals and LPD.

David Daniel Ozuna, 38, has a warrant for assault and probation violation possession of a controlled substance, as well as possession with intent to deliver. He is described as a Hispanic male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Ryan Victor Martinez, 38, has a warrant for aggravated sexual assault of a child. He is described as a Hispanic male, 6 feet tall, 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

James Antonio Warren, 39, has a warrant for parole violation, his original charge is possession of cocaine with intent to deliver. He is described as being 5 feet 8 inches tall, 155 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on these fugitives is encouraged to contact the Lubbock Crime Line at 806-741-1000.

LPD says anyone with information leading to their arrest will be eligible for a Crime Line reward.

Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.