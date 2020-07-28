Lubbock woman pleads guilty to tampering with corpse, sentenced to 20 years

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock woman previously charged with murder has pleaded guilty to tampering with a corpse and received a sentence of 20 years in prison.
29-year-old Geneva Leal, was previously charged with the murder of 32-year-old Gabriel Salazar in 2017, with 30-year-old Jake Austin Johnson.
On January 8, 2017, the body of Salazar was found behind the Carriage House Inn, located on the Slaton Highway near the southeast Loop.
According to court documents, Salazar was at Leal’s house when he was attacked. Leal told investigators she saw Salazar shot, stabbed and beaten with a baseball bat. Police believe she is the one who shot, stabbed and assaulted him.
The warrant states Leal told investigators after the attack she cleaned up all the blood inside the house. Johnson arrived after the attack, but told officers Salazar was still alive at the time.
Johnson said he took Salazar’s body from Leal’s house, put him in the back of his pick-up and left him behind The Carriage House Inn and Suites, telling police he didn’t know Salazar was dead until Sunday.
He pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence and was sentenced to 10 years in prison July 2019.
On Tuesday, July 28, 2020, Leal pleaded guilty to tampering with a corpse and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.
