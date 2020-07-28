Morton City Hall closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19

MORTON, Texas (KCBD) - Morton City Hall is closed for business for the rest of today, and will be closed until August 12th.
The City has had an employee test positive for the Covid-19 virus. We have decided it is in the best interest for our community to close City Hall.Though doors are closed to the public, utility bills are still due. City Hall will resume normal hours on August 12th.
City Utility Payments can be made by phone with credit card or you may also drop your payment in the drop box west of the front door.
For more information, contact Brenda Shaw at (806)266-8850.
Please keep yourself informed and keep you and your family safe.
