Next generation of Floydada pumpkin producers discuss life in the family business

FLOYDADA, Texas (KCBD) - Producing 65 varieties of pumpkins on 750 acres of land in the Floyd County area is no small task for Pumpkin Pyle, a multi-generational family business in Floydada, so the kids pitch in to help.
“It’s very tiring,” 13-year-old Kirsten Pyle said. “But, I think it’s really fun to see how we start off really small in the year and go big.”
Pumpkin Pyle has been in Floydada since 1991 and has in recent years welcomed the Gillespie family to join the year-round operation.
“It’s been different and pretty fun,” 15-year-old Kyler Gillespie said.
Pumpkin Pyle takes care of every aspect of producing this fall crop, which is sent across Texas and to states like Oklahoma, Mississippi, Missouri and others.
“We go from planting to watering all summer to [working] the phone and then the fork lift,” Gillespie said.
That work on the forklift is done in the warehouse where the family gets ready for the next season.
While the young producers have their options open, they said taking over the family business is a possibility. Helping to make Floydada the Pumpkin Capital of the U.S.A., they said, is a rewarding experience.
“It makes me really happy to know that all our hard work has paid off and everybody’s been using our pumpkins, being able to enjoy them,” Pyle said.
