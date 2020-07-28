The Scoop: a new, booming business in Floydada

FLOYDADA, Texas (KCBD) - There is a new business in Floydada that hasn’t been around very long, but has been booming since the day it opened.
It is called The Scoop and is owned by Kylie Ricketts and Kiana Brown.
They are Floydada natives going into their sophomore year at West Texas A&M and Hutchison Community College.
When the college students realized they would have an extended summer due to COVID-19, they put their heads together for an idea that would provide them with a summer job and income, as well as allow them to give back to their community.
Thus, The Scoop was born.
“She just texted me and she was like, ‘Hey, let’s open an ice cream shop,‘ And I was like, ‘okay,‘” said Brown.
“So it just kind of happened,” said Ricketts. “I think we’ve just been looking for something to start up or something to keep us busy, and this just made the most sense to us. And it’s something that we don’t really have around here, or that we haven’t had before.”
What started as a storage shed has turned into a fully-functioning ice cream shop.
Kylie and Kiana say they had no idea The Scoop would become such a hit, and they’re thankful to the community for their support.
