Tuesday’s South Plains’ storm outlook

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Thunderstorms and showers will return to the KCBD viewing area this afternoon. Coverage will be spotty, but a few limited areas may receive flooding downpours. Outside of brief cooling associated with the showers, it's going to be hot. And there's more heat ahead.
This morning drivers should be cautious in the Tulia area in Swisher County, where approximately 3 and 3/4 inches of rain has fallen, and it was still raining, as of 6 AM. Some flooding of roads and low areas is possible.
Showers this morning will be spotty and light, gradually decreasing in intensity and coverage. This morning otherwise will be mostly cloudy, warm, and humid. Winds will be light, outside of gusts associated with showers.
I'll be adding to this story through the morning.
