Vaccinations mandatory for all students, virtual or in-person, for 20-21 school year

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - School vaccination rules are in effect for the 2020-2021 school year.
Students should be up-to-date, in the process of receiving vaccines, or have a valid exemption on file when school starts in the fall.
For a list of vaccine requirements for K-12, Pre-K, and child-care facilities, go to the Texas School & Child-Care Facility webpage.
For a list of providers who offer low-cost vaccines, go to the Texas Vaccines for Children Provider Locator webpage.
Texas Department of State Health Services staff continue to process conscientious exemption requests.
Exemption requests are processed in the order they are received. Please be advised, it may take slightly longer than the standard 7-10 business days for an affidavit to arrive in the mail due to COVID-19.
School vaccination rules are in effect regardless of whether the education is received via virtual learning or on campus.
For more information regarding COVID-19 school communication resources, please visit the Texas Education Agency (TEA) website.
