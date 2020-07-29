Atmos closing roads to do repairs near 45th & S

Provided by Atmos Energy
Atmos Energy facilities near 45th Street and Avenue S were damaged by a third party at approximately 5:30pm today.
Atmos Energy crews will be performing maintenance and repairs to these facilities. The following area will be blocked off: 44th Street to 46th Street off Avenue S. The repairs will take approximately one week to complete.
As a reminder- we ask if you smell gas, please leave the area immediately and from a safe distance call 911 and our emergency line at 1-866-322-8667. #smellgas-actfast
