Atmos closing roads to do repairs near 45th & S

Atmos Energy Building
July 29, 2020 at 9:31 PM CDT - Updated July 29 at 9:31 PM

Provided by Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy facilities near 45th Street and Avenue S were damaged by a third party at approximately 5:30pm today.

Atmos Energy crews will be performing maintenance and repairs to these facilities. The following area will be blocked off: 44th Street to 46th Street off Avenue S. The repairs will take approximately one week to complete.

As a reminder- we ask if you smell gas, please leave the area immediately and from a safe distance call 911 and our emergency line at 1-866-322-8667. #smellgas-actfast

