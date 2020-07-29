Cogdell Memorial Hospital expanding, providing health care for Scurry County

SNYDER, Texas (KCBD) - Snyder is no country town when it comes to health care. Cogdell Memorial Hospital provides state of the art medical care for Scurry County.
It operates as a critical access hospital, but also a rural health clinic.
Long-time Snyder resident, Dr. Bid Cooper, has recently added the job of serving as the Scurry County Health Authority during the COVID crisis.
He has been taking care of the people of Snyder for 38 years, as a family physician and more, and he's grateful to the "Pink Ladies" for helping make that happen.
"Well I've been a Pink Lady for a long time. We have a gift shop an we give scholarships to nurses, and we have three doctors that we gave scholarships," Cooper said.
"The agreement was for the Pink Ladies to pay my tuition and a living stipend, and to repay that I would agree to stay in Snyder for an equal period of time, for which they supported me."
But Cooper stayed a lot longer than that, doing family practice and obstetrics.
"Snyder has always been a rare place where a family practitioner can do obstetrics. that's generally not available for example in Lubbock."
Dr. Cooper says he has delivered about 1,500 babies in Snyder,
and while he has certainly done his part to help the town's population increase, Cogdell Memorial is growing on its own with major renovations, including a new rehab and wellness center.
Larry Lambaren is the director.
"We are in the middle of renovations for the rehab center. We're going to be moving our gym across the street and expanding our physical therapy and occupational area, Our gym is currently in the same area as our rehab. That's going to be moving across the street and doubling in size," Lambaren said.
Cogdell Memorial, a Covenant partner, has also recently completed new day surgery suites, an obstetrics wing, a laboratory and a new family medicine clinic.
