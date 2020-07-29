Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

105 new cases of COVID confirmed in Lubbock, LISD outlines health priorities, Trump to visit Midland today

Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief
Daybreak Today Live logo (Source: KCBD)
By Michael Cantu | July 29, 2020 at 6:04 AM CDT - Updated July 29 at 6:04 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, Lubbock County reported another 105 new cases of COVID-19 and three more deaths.

The number of new Texas coronavirus cases and deaths has increased.

All Lubbock Independent School District students will use devices to learn, whether they are in class or learning from home.

President Donald Trump will be in Midland today.

Russia says it could approve a coronavirus vaccine in less than two weeks.

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon MainesSteve Divine and Michael Cantu along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.