Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today, Lubbock County reported another 105 new cases of COVID-19 and three more deaths.
- There are now 1,994 active cases in the county.
- The death total has risen to 75 people.
The number of new Texas coronavirus cases and deaths has increased.
- There are currently almost 144,000 active cases of the virus in the state and more than 5,800 deaths.
- Hospitalizations have started to level off.
All Lubbock Independent School District students will use devices to learn, whether they are in class or learning from home.
- The district has also outlined protocols for testing and isolating when contact is made with an infected person.
President Donald Trump will be in Midland today.
- He will visit an oil rig and attend a campaign fundraiser.
- Polls show the president is in a dead heat with Joe Biden in Texas.
Russia says it could approve a coronavirus vaccine in less than two weeks.
- Scientist say it was modified from an existing vaccine, allowing them to work faster.
