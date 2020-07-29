Famous faces of Snyder, Texas

SNYDER, Texas (KCBD) - There are many famous faces from Snyder - one being Barry Tubb. He was 15 years old when he won the state bull riding championship. But most people know him as Hollywood actor and director. He starred in “Top Gun,” “Hill Street Blues” and “Lonesome Dove,” to name a few.
In the early 2000s, a movie was filmed in Snyder called ’Grand Champion.’ It was written and produced by Barry Tubb. Emma Roberts was in the cast, along with some clever cameos from George Strait, Julia Roberts, Bruce Willis and many more. Hundreds of Snyder citizens also appeared in the movie.
Another famous face from Snyder is Powers Boothe. He is a Hollywood actor who starred in “Tombstone,” “Deadwood,” and “Red Dawn.” He also won an Emmy for his portrayal of Jim Jones in “The Guyana Tragedy.”
Brad Maule graduated from Snyder High School and went on to achieve fame as Dr. Tony Jones on the television soap “General Hospital.” It was a role he played for more than 20 years.
Fred Wolcott was a track and field superstar who held the world record in sprint hurdles in the late 30s and early 40s. But with the outbreak of World War II, he was denied the chance to compete for Olympic glory.
Richard Percy Jones, or Dick Jones, was an American actor and singer who achieved success as a child performer and young adult in a lot of old western movies. But he may be best known as the voice of Pinocchio in Walt Disney’s film of the same name.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.