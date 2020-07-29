A few showers and storms possible Wednesday night

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Isolated to widely scattered showers and storms are in the forecast tonight and again Thursday.
Rainfall coverage will be very spotty in nature favoring the central and southern half of the South Plains viewing area.
Brief downpours, wind gusts to 50 mph and lightning will be possible near any storms that develop.
Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast for most areas with overnight lows dropping into the lower 70′s.
Southerly winds average 10 to 15 mph, except locally gusty near any storms that pop up.
A few late night storms could move across the area from New Mexico, but this remains to be seen.
Mostly sunny skies are expected thursday with highs warming into the upper 90′s to near 100 for the Lubbock area.
Northern zones may be cooler due to a weak cold front that may track across the area.
Scattered showers and storms are possible Thursday afternoon and Thursday night due to the cold front crossing our area.
