Fewer storms, more heat today for the South Plains

Most Mesonet stations are not located in the community they are named for but are nearby. The characters following each community above refer to the automated weather station location in miles and the direction from the community’s center. Typically, that’s the Courthouse or City Hall, sometimes the downtown or business district. “Tulia 2ENE” is the station two miles east-northeast of the center of TuliaRainfall in Tulia may have been less or greater.