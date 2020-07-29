Fewer storms, more heat today for the South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Isolated to widely scattered showers and storms are in the forecast again today, Wednesday. Like previous days, many areas will remain dry and a few spots may see heavy rainfall.
A few showers are possible this morning over the northern and far southeastern viewing area.
Rainfall coverage this afternoon will be spotty, favoring the southeastern half of the KCBD viewing area.
Brief downpours, wind gusts to 45 mph and lightning will be possible near any storms that develop.
Otherwise today will be partly cloudy, winds light, the afternoon hot. Highs will range from the mid-90s in the northwestern viewing area to near 100 degrees in the southeastern viewing area. Plus, the moderate humidity will remain.
A slight increase in storm activity and rain chances is expected Thursday and Friday.
High temperatures will range from the mid-80s to mid-90s Friday and Saturday.
Hour-by-hour details for today and day-by-day details for the next ten days are in the forecast section here on our Weather Page. Close this window and scroll down the page just a bit.
Rain Totals
Heavy rain again fell on a few locations late yesterday in the KCBD viewing area. Even some spots in Lubbock County. Even some spots in Lubbock. On the other hand, rain missed spots in the county and city.
The Lubbock airport reported 0.58", bringing the total for July to date to 1.85". That's a tenth of an inch above average. The total for the year so far is 9.03", which is 1.97" below the average to date. Last year the to-date total was 13.45".
Rain totals (in inches) in and near the KCBD viewing area for the 24 hours ending at 6 AM Wednesday, courtesy of the TTU Mesonet:
0.59 Northfield 1S
0.40 Snyder 3E
0.39 Abernathy 5ENE
0.37 Reese Center
0.36 White River Lake 6NW
0.23 Post 1NE
0.23 Floydada 2NNE
0.20 Lubbock 3WNW TTU
0.14 Roaring Springs 3N
0.11 Ralls 1SE
0.10 Muleshoe 2SSW
0.10 Tulia 2ENE
0.10 Anton 6SSW
0.10 Hart 3N
0.07 Morton 1ENE
0.07 Snyder 3SSW
0.05 Wolfforth 6SSW
0.04 Amherst 1NE
0.04 Slaton 2NE
0.04 Guthrie 10WSW
0.03 Plainview 1S
0.02 Paducah 10SW
0.02 Caprock Canyons State Park
0.02 Aiken 3WSW
0.02 Silverton 7ESE
0.02 Smyer
0.01 Lake Alan Henry 1NW
0.01 Olton 6S
0.01 South Plains 3ENE
0.01 Estelline 3SSE
0.01 Happy 1E
Most Mesonet stations are not located in the community they are named for but are nearby. The characters following each community above refer to the automated weather station location in miles and the direction from the community’s center. Typically, that’s the Courthouse or City Hall, sometimes the downtown or business district. “Tulia 2ENE” is the station two miles east-northeast of the center of TuliaRainfall in Tulia may have been less or greater.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.