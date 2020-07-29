’God will bring her home’: Covenant hospital custodian contracts COVID-19

It saddens and pains us to hear of anyone contracting this virus. We work tirelessly to prevent the spread of the virus, and we do that for our caregivers, our patients, and our community. Covenant Health's top priority is and will always be patient and caregiver safety. We closely monitor our supplies and our protocols to ensure our caregivers have proper PPE and that we can implement the best practices, consistent with the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and our infectious disease experts.