’God will bring her home’: Covenant hospital custodian contracts COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock woman who dedicated over twenty years cleaning Covenant hospitals is now fighting for every breath against COVID-19.
Hope Castillo, 66, is now in a medically induced coma and breathing with the help of a ventilator.
“Her body has swollen three times the size because of her being ventilated. And when we saw that it just broke our hearts,” her daughter Dolores Elias said.
Her family believes she contracted the virus working the COVID-19 floor at Covenant hospital. Despite her age, her family said that Hope loved her job and was dedicated to everyone who came through-even as non-medical staff.
“There would be patients, she would go in there and pray for them because she felt that was what God told her to do,” her daughter Sandra Quevedo said.
All four of Hope’s daughters said that their mother was a true believer who prayed for everyone. Now, they are hoping to use the power of prayer to bring their mother back to health.
Every evening the family gathers, wearing masks, to pray and show support to one another.
“It just shows the love my mom gave to them and we are pouring it back to my mom,” Ellias said.
A typical night will gather dozens of relatives, Hope’s co-workers and loving community members. The Castillo sisters invite the public to pray with them.
If you have met Hope throughout the years at church, in the hospital or would like to shed a few good words for her to read when she is healthy again, the family would love to hear it. They are creating a book to lift her spirits.
Although it is unconfirmed that Hope contracted the virus at Covenant, they have released a statement.
"As a family of caregivers, we have taken an oath to care for the sick, poor, and vulnerable in our community. While we anticipate and embrace the work of caring for those with serious illness or injury, we know that our Covenant caregivers have made enormous sacrifices to provide the best care for our patients in these unprecedented times. We celebrate our frontline caregivers and realize that we will never be able to thank them enough.
It saddens and pains us to hear of anyone contracting this virus. We work tirelessly to prevent the spread of the virus, and we do that for our caregivers, our patients, and our community. Covenant Health's top priority is and will always be patient and caregiver safety. We closely monitor our supplies and our protocols to ensure our caregivers have proper PPE and that we can implement the best practices, consistent with the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and our infectious disease experts.
We are a faith-based ministry and love to hear about our caregivers praying for our patients. Today and every day, we will do the same for them, saying their names, lifting them up to our Lord for healing.”
