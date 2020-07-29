History of Snyder, Texas: KCBD Community Coverage Tour 2020

SNYDER, Texas (KCBD) - Snyder can be found at the junction of U.S. Hwy. 84 and U.S. Hwy. 80, about 87 miles southeast of Lubbock.
The town got its start when a Penssylvanian buffalo hunter and trader, William Henry Snyder, build a trading post that brought people from far and wide.
The town was originally named Hyde Town and then Robber’s Roost.
Snyder was chosen as the Scurry County seat in 1884, but didn’t get its city charter until 1907.
The small community boomed when it struck oil in the 1950s.
Western Texas College was established in Snyder in 1969, which brought more growth to the community.
At its peak, the town’s population was about 16,000, which was in the 1950s.
The most recent census says the population is now just over 11,000.
