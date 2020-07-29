KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Zorro

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Zorro, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Zorro is a 2-year-old black and brindle mix who came to LAS two weeks ago.
He came to LAS with a hip injury and is currently recovering from surgery. But he is walking around at a rate that surprises his doctors.
He is also fixed and up-to-date on his shots.
Zorro’s adoption fees for Wednesday, July 29, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
