Miller Family builds community garden in Snyder

SNYDER, Texas (KCBD) - The Snyder community is about to welcome a new addition - a community garden.
Kenny Miller, owner of Miller Family Funeral Home, says the property has had 1.2 acres of untouched land since he bought it.
So when grocery stores and meat markets started seeing shortages amid pandemic panic, Miller saw a great opportunity to provide for the community and it cut back on lawn mowing duties.
"So I had a friend of mine come in and shred it for us," Miller said. "Another friend and his family came in and plowed it and planted it. I had another really good friend come in and put in a well. Several people donated seeds. With everything going on, I thought, we all need to come together. So this started out as a community garden."
Miller says the community garden has served 200 to 300 people.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.