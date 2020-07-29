SNYDER, Texas (KCBD) - Snyder is home to Western Texas College, a community college founded in 1969 and serves around 2,500 students. The higher education facility provides dual credit courses to 43 area high schools and provides college-level coursework to inmates in three West Texas prisons.
Classes are set to begin August 12, which will include face-to-face instruction.
“We debated, we talked, we had committees trying to decide if we wanted to go online or face to face. I personally think we need to get back to some semblance of normalcy. Our students would really like to get back on campus,” said Dr. Barbara Beebe, President of Western Texas College. She says there are many students who learn better in person.
School officials have implemented a unique and visual system for temperature screenings of students, faculty and staff who will be on campus each day.
Dr. Beebe says students will have their temperature checked in four different locations on their body, so if you have one reading that is high and the rest are okay, you will get a wristband to show you’ve been checked that day.
“It is a visible sign as you walk around campus if someone’s got one one. And we’ll change the color everyday,” said Dr. Beebe.
The college features an extensive online education program. Dr. Beebe says that is the reason the switch to virtual learning in the spring went smoothly for the Westerners.
Dr. Beebe says many students attending 4-year universities are transferring to WTC for smaller class size and less of a chance at coming into contact with the virus.
She says they’re excited to welcome them to Western Texas College.
