WANTED WEDNESDAY: Police searching for property damage, vehicle burglary suspects

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are searching for two different suspects in this week's Wanted Wednesday.
First, police are searching for a man who broke a glass door at Bolton's Service Station at 3709 Avenue Q. They say he punched the door and broke it on July 7 at 8:15 p.m.
Next, police are looking for a vehicle burglary suspect, caught on camera trying to break into two vehicles parked in the 5200 block of 40th Street around 4:30 a.m.
If you have any information about these cases, police ask that you call Crime Line at 806-741-1000.
