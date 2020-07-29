WATCH LIVE: City of Lubbock virtual COVID-19 news conference for July 29

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock will host a virtual news conference on Wednesday, July 29, at 11:30 a.m. regarding the latest information on COVID-19 in the community.
Topics covered during the news conference include the latest information from the Health Department, updates from the Lubbock Emergency Response Team, data analysis on COVID-19 in Lubbock, and a question and answer session with city officials.
The total number of cases in Lubbock County is 5,255: 1,994 active, 3,186 listed as recovered and 75 deaths.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.