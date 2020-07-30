Brownfield ISD is getting a new high school

BROWNFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - In may of 2019, a $40 million bond was passed, allowing Brownfield ISD to build a new high school.
They broke ground in may of this year, and construction is expected to be completed in about a year, august 2021.
Brownfield ISD superintendent Chris Smith says the new high school will help equip students for the future.
“We’re going to have one of two VR welding simulators in public school systems in the state of Texas,” Smith said. “And that’s a completely immersive virtual reality welding simulator where you can simulate everything, it will have an auto tech department that we’re going to be working in partnership with South Plains College.”
Smith also says they have another unique program they already offer: Pharmacy Tech.
He adds once the new high school is complete, they will also be offering a CNA program.
