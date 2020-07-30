Brownfield Regional Medical Center is expanding, adding surgical suite and birthing center

BROWNFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - Brownfield Regional Medical Center is not tied to any Lubbock hospital. It is independently-owned, and a success story already.
Now the clinic about to grow into this two-story building under construction right now that will provide a surgical suite, a birthing center and a separate wing designed for the many specialists visiting Brownfield on a regular basis.
Clinic Director Michael Tackitt gave us a tour of the place and could hardly contain his excitement when he described how they are growing in size and services.
"Here we are in Brownfield with a cardiologist coming to see people, it's amazing," Tackitt said. "We have visiting surgeons, we're about to have a urologist. We have a visiting OB-Gynecologist and we have a full time OB-Gynecologist and we're about to add Dr. Acosta, our new Family Practice OB. We are really investing in family medicine as a whole from birth to senior citizen age. We're here for it all."
Another unique advantage of this medical clinic in Brownfield, it's a tri-lingual center.
Aside from English and Spanish, there are several on staff who speak German because of the large presence of Mennonites at that clinic.
Michael says many travel a good distance to Brownfield to feel comfortable when getting difficult medical advice in their native language.
The same goes for Spanish, since many patients speak that as well.
