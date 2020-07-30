Brownfield Regional Medical Center is expanding, adding surgical suite and birthing center

"Here we are in Brownfield with a cardiologist coming to see people, it's amazing," Tackitt said. "We have visiting surgeons, we're about to have a urologist. We have a visiting OB-Gynecologist and we have a full time OB-Gynecologist and we're about to add Dr. Acosta, our new Family Practice OB. We are really investing in family medicine as a whole from birth to senior citizen age. We're here for it all."