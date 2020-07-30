Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

Lubbock County reports 74 new cases of COVID-19, Texas representative positive for virus, lawmakers fight over unemployment

By Michael Cantu | July 30, 2020 at 6:13 AM CDT - Updated July 30 at 6:13 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, Lubbock County reported an additional 74 cases of COVID-19 in its latest update.

The State of Texas is reporting its highest new daily death count since the pandemic.

The United States now has more than 150,000 confirmed deaths from COVID.

Texas representative Loui Gohmert tested positive for COVID.

Senate lawmakers continue to fight over unemployment benefits in the latest coronavirus relief package.

