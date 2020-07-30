Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, Lubbock County reported an additional 74 cases of COVID-19 in its latest update.
- There are now 1,959 active cases.
- No new deaths were reported.
- Get a detailed look here: COVID-19: Lubbock reports 74 new cases and on Wednesday, with 108 new recoveries
The State of Texas is reporting its highest new daily death count since the pandemic.
- In its latest update, the state shows 313 new COVID-related deaths were reported.
- The previous new daily high was 197.
- Read more from The Texas Tribune here: Texas reports more than 300 new coronavirus deaths, a record high
The United States now has more than 150,000 confirmed deaths from COVID.
- California, Florida and Texas reported the highest single day deaths on Wednesday.
- A new report from medical experts calls for local, state and federal governments to reset pandemic responses to gain control of the pandemic.
- Read more here: US death toll from COVID tops 150,000 as virus aid talks continue
Texas representative Loui Gohmert tested positive for COVID.
- He says he does not have any symptoms but will self-quarantine for 10 days and will wear a mask to protect others.
- All members of Congress are now required to wear masks on Capitol Hill.
- Read more here: Rep. Gohmert tests positive for COVID before planned trip with Trump
Senate lawmakers continue to fight over unemployment benefits in the latest coronavirus relief package.
- Republicans say the current $600 payment, which ends tomorrow, keeps people from looking for work.
- Democrats say cutting their payments will leave families hungry.
- Read more here: Democrats, GOP far apart on virus aid; Trump wants a deal
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine and Michael Cantu along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.