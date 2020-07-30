Famous Faces of Brownfield, Texas

BROWNFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - Now it’s time to reveal some famous faces from Brownfield.
Tyler Willis is a beauty queen from Brownfield who won the Miss Texas Usa Pageant in 2005. She also won the title of Miss Congeniality during the same event.
Gary P. Nunn is a country music star who began his career as a 7th grader in a garage band in Brownfield. Today, he is considered a music pioneer whose “London Homesick Blues,” with the “I wanna go home with the armadillo” chorus, was the theme song for Austin City Limits for nearly three decades. He has written and played with Jerry Jeff Walker, Michael Martin Murphy, Willie Nelson and many more.
Sheryl Swoops is an icon in the sports world, the first to sign for the WNBA and recently inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall Of Fame. She has been called Her Airness, in reference to His Airness, Michael Jordan. She was the star player on the Lady Raider team that won a national championship for Texas Tech in 1993.
And then there’s Minnie Hazel Bowman, but most people just called her Skip. She combined the name Skip and Bowman to come up with Skip-Bo, a card game that has entertained millions. For years, it was manufactured from a little store on the town square in Brownfield. It’s been mass produced since Mattel bought the rights in the 1990s.
