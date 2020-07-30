History of Brownfield, Texas

BROWNFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - The current Terry County courthouse is the second courthouse in Terry County.
The first courthouse was built in 1906- a wooden building at the present location.
The current courthouse was built in 1925 of brick and concrete. Officials say the jail was on the third floor of that building until 1999.
In 2011, the building was remodeled, at a cost of about $4 million.
In 1903, W.G. Hardin and A.F. Small bought the county's center lot from A.M. Brownfield.
Small and Hardin named the town after the Brownfield family.
Brownfield is located 40 miles south west of Lubbock.
In 1904, the city vied with Gomez for the title of county seat and won by a slim margin.
And the city of Brownfield was established in 1904. The city was “formally organized” in 1921 and that’s when the first mayor, George Neill, was elected.
By 1940, the city was the leading grain center on the South Plains.
The economy diversified in the 1950s following the oil boom.
The town's population was at its peak in the 60s with more than 10,000 citizens.
According to the latest census, it’s now home for just under 10,000 people.
Brownfield is at the junction of U.S. Highways 62, 82, 380 and 385 along with State Highway 137.
