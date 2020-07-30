KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Samson

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Samson, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Samson is a 1-year-old Great Dane-lab mix.
He is a laid back dog and would love to be in a home with other calm dogs. He is also fixed and up-to-date on his shots.
Samson’s adoption fees for Thursday, July 30, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
