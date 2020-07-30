Levelland man faces up to 20 years for possession of counterfeit money

LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - Michael Eric Braddock, 41, of Levelland pleaded guilty to possession of counterfeit United States currency.
Braddock faces up to 20 years in prison, three years supervised release.
Federal court documents say on June 26, 2019, Braddock was pulled over for a traffic violation in Levelland.
Braddock was driving a 1996 GMC Yukon without a seatbelt when a DPS Trooper stopped him.
As Braddock was gathering his ID and insurance documents, the trooper noticed the registration sticker on the front windshield was “illegally altered.”
The trooper asked Braddock to exit the vehicle. He found controlled substances in Braddock’s pockets during a pat-down search.
Braddock was placed under arrest.
Other officers arrived on the scene to help search the Yukon.
They found a brown box on the back left floorboard with 78 uncut sheets of counterfeit Federal Reserve notes in $20 denominations.
They also found a cut, wholly manufactured, counterfeit $20 note.
They found a prescription bottle that contained two cut counterfeit $100 notes.
Braddock’s plea deal states he has pleaded guilty to county 3 of the indictment.
Judge D. Gordon Bryant Jr. accepted his guilty plea on July 29, 2020
Braddock is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center.
Braddock has been in jail since May 19, 2020, with no bond.
Braddock is currently on a hold for US Marshals.
