Lubbock native named Junior Sailor of the Quarter for Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

YORKTOWN, Virginia (KCBD) - Petty Officer 3rd Class Joshua Benton, a native of Lubbock Texas, was recently named Junior Sailor of the Quarter for Naval Weapons Station Yorktown.
Benton joined the Navy 5 years ago and is serving as an information systems technician.
Benton said, “This opportunity to me means that I am doing a good job, to not to let up, and that my chain of command values my hard work.”
Benton attended Lubbock High School and graduated in 2011.
