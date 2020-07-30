Man arrested on child sex abuse charges involving two victims

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Shallowater man has been arrested and charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child and attempted sexual assault of another child. Both children are under the age of 14.
The arrest warrants say both alleged assaults happened between January 2018 and March 2018.
There are three counts of aggravated sexual assault and two counts of attempted sexual assault filed against 38-year-old Paul Vincent Harris.
The aggravated sexual assault is reported to have happened multiple times, according to the arrest warrant. One victim said it happened four times a day for three weeks.
Investigators reached out to Harris to inform him about the complaint. He told investigators he was out of town and he would get in touch with them when he returned. The investigators never heard from him again, according to the arrest warrant.
Harris was picked up on an arrest warrant on July 27, 2020 and has been booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center where he is being held on a combined bond of $175,000.
