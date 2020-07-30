No rain recently? There’s still hope

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Another round of storms is likely late today, with a second round possible tonight. While some areas may miss out on rain, some spots will be treated to downpours. Here's what's ahead.
Following this mornings warm and humid conditions, this afternoon will be hot and go from mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs will range from the mid-90s in the far northwestern KCBD viewing area to above 100 in the far eastern viewing area.
Isolated storms will return late in the afternoon, resulting in a slight chance of rain at your location. Rain, however, may come in a downpour. Storms may also produce gusts greater than 50 mph along with lightning.
All lightning is dangerous. If you can hear thunder lightning is near enough to strike your location. When thunder roars, move inside.
After this afternoon's heat, cooler air will move into the South Plains area tonight. That is expected to bring more widespread storms and showers to the region. Again, some of the rain will be heavy and may cause flooding.
Be on the look out for water on the road, especially at night when it is harder to see.
Later this morning I’ll add to this story my outlook for tomorrow, and the list of measured rainfall totals for yesterday. In the meantime, hour by hour details for today and day by day details for the next ten days are in the forecast section here on our Weather Page. Close this window and scroll down the page just a bit.
