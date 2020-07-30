Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 11:00 p.m. for areas east of Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been posted until 11:00 p.m. for Cottle, Crosby, Dickens, Floyd, Garza, Kent, King, Motley and Stonewall County.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible across the viewing area this evening.
Some of the storms could become severe with large hail and wind gusts up to 70 mph.
A cold front is responsible for the showers and thunderstorms we will see across the viewing area this evening.
A secondary disturbance will track across the area after midnight.
This will provide another opportunity for showers and storms after midnight through daybreak Friday.
Lows end up in the middle to upper 60′s for the immediate Lubbock area with a few 70′s south of Lubbock.
Temperatures should be cooler Friday with highs in the upper 80′s to lower 90′s.
A few pop up showers and storms are possible, but rain chances should be lower during the day Friday.
