Texas Tech announces 2020 Hall of Fame class

Totman becomes the 20th member of the Red Raider baseball program to be inducted into the Texas Tech Hall of Fame after leading the Red Raiders to a school-record 51 wins in 1995 and the Southwest Conference regular season and tournament titles. Totman proved instrumental in establishing an already rising program under legendary coach Larry Hays into one of the top programs in the country as the Red Raiders posted a combined record of 91-31 in his two seasons. He is one of 15 Red Raider baseball players to earn first team All-America honors, doing so in 1995 behind a .435 batting average and a team-leading 24 doubles. The .435 average, along with his .560 on-base percentage that season, still rank as the second-best numbers in a single season by any Red Raider. He would go on to become the only Red Raider to win Southwest Conference Tournament MVP after leading Texas Tech to the tournament title. During both seasons in Lubbock, he led the Red Raiders in doubles and triples and was recognized as ABCA All-Region and All-Southwest Conference. For his career, he remains second on the school’s career batting list at .407 and holds two of the top three marks for hitting by a Tech second baseman in school history. A native of McPherson, Kansas, Totman came to Lubbock from Butler Community College where he led the Grizzlies to a school best record of 48-11 as a sophomore in 1993. Following his collegiate career, Totman was drafted in the seventh round of the 1995 MLB Draft by the San Diego Padres, marking the highest an infielder had ever been selected in school history at the time. He is married to former Lady Raider golf coach and fellow Texas Tech Hall of Famer Stacey (Kolb) Totman. They become the first husband-wife duo of former student-athletes to be inducted into the Texas Tech Hall of Fame.