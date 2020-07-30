Three medical professionals with Texas Tech ties appointed to Governor’s advisory council

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Governor Greg Abbott has released the names of appointments for his Advisory Council on Emergency Medical Services, and three of them bring ties to the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center.
Dr. Gerad Troutman of Lubbock was appointed, with Director of Nursing Cassie Campbell being reappointed to the team. Dr. Alan Tyroch was selected to serve as chair of the Advisory Council, known as GETAC. All three will serve terms set to expire on January 1, 2026.
According to the State, this council recommends changes to the EMS/Trauma System in order to ensure that the community receives comprehensive and efficient emergency care.
From here in Lubbock, Gerad Troutman, M.D., the EMS Medical Director for Lubbock and Amarillo and Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, was appointed to the team. He is a past president of the Texas College of Emergency Physicians and currently serves as a Delegate to the House for the Texas Medical Association, and a committee member of the American College of Emergency Physicians, as well as a member of the National Association of EMS Physicians, and the Texas Association of EMS Physicians.
Troutman holds a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry from Midwestern State University, a Master of Business Administration from West Texas A&M University, and a Doctor of Medicine from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center.
Cassie Campbell, of Salado, serves as Director of Nursing for McLane Children’s Medical Center, Baylor Scott & White Health. She was reappointed to the council after her original appointment in September 2019, when Governor Abbott expanded the council to include two nursing and two paramedic positions. Campbell is a member of the Emergency Nurses Association, Texas Emergency Nurses Association, Texas Nurses Association and the American Nurses Association.
She received an Associate’s in Applied Science of Nursing from Central Texas College, a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Mary Hardin Baylor, and a Master of Science with an emphasis in nursing administration from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center.
Alan Tyroch, M.D. of El Paso is the Chair of Surgery at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso. He is professor and founding chair of the Paul L. Foster School of Medicine’s Department of Surgery, as well as chief of surgery and trauma medical director at University Medical Center of El Paso. Board certified in general surgery and surgical critical care, he is a member in the American College of Surgeons, American Association for the Surgery of Trauma, Society of Critical Care Medicine, Texas Surgical Society, Southwestern Surgical Congress, American Trauma Society, Pan-American Trauma Society, Pediatric Trauma Society, Western Surgical Association, Association for Academic Surgery, Association for Surgical Education, Society of Surgical Chairs, American Burn Association, ACS-South Texas Chapter, Texas Medical Association and El Paso County Medical Society.
Tyroch received an Associate’s in Applied Sciences from Temple College, a Bachelor of Science in Microbiology from Texas A&M University, and a Doctor of Medicine from The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston.
The Governor also appointed Dr. Brian J. Eastridge, who serves as a Professor and Chief of the Division of Trauma and Emergency General Surgery at The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio, as well as Cy-Fair Fire Department Assistant Chief and City of College Station Fire Department Captain Mike Clements of Cypress, and Darrin R. Rudolph of Longview, owner of Rudy’s Transport Services of East Texas, LLC and Pastor of Greenhill Baptist Church.
You can read full details about each of the appointments in a release from the Governor’s Office, here.
