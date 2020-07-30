Three medical professionals with Texas Tech ties appointed to Governor’s advisory council

From here in Lubbock, Gerad Troutman, M.D., the EMS Medical Director for Lubbock and Amarillo and Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, was appointed to the team. He is a past president of the Texas College of Emergency Physicians and currently serves as a Delegate to the House for the Texas Medical Association, and a committee member of the American College of Emergency Physicians, as well as a member of the National Association of EMS Physicians, and the Texas Association of EMS Physicians.