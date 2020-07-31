Bill’s Backpacks feeds Levelland ISD students in need

LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - Levelland ISD teacher Tracy Barker lost her brother Bill in 2010. Now she honors his memory by serving others.
Today, Levelland students don’t have to go hungry thanks to Tracy and her program, Bill’s Backpacks.
With help from the community, the program stuffs backpacks full of nutritious food for students who might otherwise miss meals while away from school on weekends and holiday breaks.
Students at any of the six Levelland ISD campuses can be part of the program, and they will always remain anonymous.
Donna Pugh is a board member for Bill’s Backpacks.
“When people have a need, they reach to someone at their campus or reach out to someone at the school district and say we need help right now. We quickly add them to our list and they’re on the list for the next weekend. But likewise, when things are better, they call and say ‘I don’t need it anymore’ so that way we can continue to help those who do need it.”
HOW CAN YOU HELP: You can give food. we do a food drive request every month to make it easy for those that just want to pick up a few extra items when they are in the grocery store or for those that want their children to see what it means to help other children.
Items Needed
- Pop Tarts
- Cereal Bars
- Packets of Oatmeal
- Cans of Ravioli
- Cans of Chili
- Cans of Soup
- Vienna Sausage
- Cans of Spaghettios
- Mac N Cheese Cups
- Peanut Butter Crackers
- Granola Bars
- Pudding Cups
- Ramen Cups
- Fruit Cups
- Servings of Cereal
- Cheese Crackers
- Applesauce
You can drop off your food items at College Avenue Animal Clinic, AIM Bank, the Chamber of Commerce, LISD administration or any Levelland ISD campus.
You can give money: For some, they don’t want to do the extra shopping and drop off and would like a way to donate to the whole program to use where it is needed. By centralizing the process, we can take advantage of bulk purchasing. five dollars feeds one student for one weekend, or $180 sponsors one student for a year.
Monetary donations are accepted at the LISD admin office, at AIM Bank or they may be mailed to P.O. Box 974, Levelland, TX 79336. You can give time. We are also needing volunteers to work the entrances of United Supermarkets once a month. The volunteers are needed to collect food and monetary donations from customers as they pass.
You can also click here to donate: https://www.billsbackpacks.org/donate
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.