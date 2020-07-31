City Manager says Levelland is ‘open for business’

“I think we definitely benefit from Lubbock growing as much as they have. The other part of that is Levelland is open for business. We have a lot of great incentive programs in Levelland. you’ll notice as you drive into town and biotech is coming on board with building a manufacturing plant, Braum’s Ice Cream is building here, so there’s just a lot of interest in Levelland. It’s a great place to do business in, raise a family in, and you can get that small town quality of life, but you’re still down the road from a really nice metropolitan area.”