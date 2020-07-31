Cooler and Mostly Sunny by This Afternoon

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Today starts mostly cloudy with some areas experiencing light sprinkles and virga showers. Clouds give way to sunshine this afternoon while high temperatures increase into the upper 80's to lower 90's. Northeasterly wind speeds between 10-15mph become relatively calm by evening and shift to be more easterly by Saturday morning.
Morning temperatures this weekend will start in the middle to upper 60's with a chance for some areas with patchy fog Saturday morning. Tomorrow afternoon temperatures will return to the lower 90's ahead of a disturbance that will bring with it an opportunity for shower and thunderstorm development.
Rain chances taper off Sunday but return Monday for an additional round of showers and thunderstorms.
Sunday afternoon temperatures will reach the lower 90's once more.
Afternoon temperatures through the beginning of the week will remain below average, but by Wednesday afternoon models suggest that high temperatures will return to above average and potentially reach triple digits by next Friday.
