Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today, Lubbock County is reporting 105 new cases of COVID-19.
- There are now 2,010 active cases of this virus.
- Hospitalized patients remain at 108 and of those 48 are in the ICU.
The State of Texas is reporting a new daily high in COVID-related deaths.
- In the latest update provided Thursday, the state reported 322 new deaths.
- That beats out the previous recorded high on Wednesday of 313.
Locally, the City of Lubbock is making changes to a COVID testing site.
- The clinic at the Patterson Library will close after today and that site will move to the Combest Health and Wellness Center near East 40th Street and Avenue A.
- Tests are free and no appointment is needed.
Congress is dismissing President Donald Trump’s suggestion to delay the November election.
- The presidents says mail-in voting will lead to fraud.
- He asked if the election should be delayed until people can vote safely.
The United State economy shrank by 32.9 percent last quarter.
- That is the biggest drop in U.S. history.
- The plunge is being blamed on the COVID pandemic, which put millions out of work.
