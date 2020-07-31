Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

105 new cases of COVID reported, city makes change to test site, Trump says he wants election delay

NewsStream - Daybreak Today, July 31
By Michael Cantu | July 31, 2020 at 6:16 AM CDT - Updated July 31 at 7:47 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, Lubbock County is reporting 105 new cases of COVID-19.

The State of Texas is reporting a new daily high in COVID-related deaths.

Locally, the City of Lubbock is making changes to a COVID testing site.

Congress is dismissing President Donald Trump’s suggestion to delay the November election.

The United State economy shrank by 32.9 percent last quarter.

