Famous Faces of Levelland, Texas

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One famous face from Levelland to begin with is Jeremy Snead. Home grown but living in Dallas, Snead has created an award winning film and television production studio, called Mediajuice.
He has directed short films, music videos and a documentary voiced by William Shatner of star trek fame.
The other famous faces from Levelland blossomed at South Plains College.
Fred Kerley is an American track and field sprinter specializing in the 400 meters for Nike. He was twice the American champion, and has been recognized as the eighth fastest man in history in the 400 meter race.
Lee Ann Womack is a country music singer and songwriter whose song, “I Hope You Dance” was a crossover hit, reaching number 1 on the country charts and climbing to the top 15 in pop music.
And Natalie Maines is the lead singer of the Dixie Chicks, now known as just the Chicks. They have earned 10 county music association awards and 13 Grammys.
Just last month, the chicks released their first album in 14 years, called “Gaslighter.”
