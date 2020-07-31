Health officials report Brownfield United store as COVID-19 hot spot

The South Plains Public Health District has confirmed that United Supermarkets at 1401 Tahoka Road in Brownfield, Texas has had several employees test positive for COVID-19. City of Brownfield and Health District officials have been in contact with the management at United Supermarkets and the store is performing additional cleaning and sanitation steps and implementing additional safeguards and procedures to address the situation. Due to the store’s multiple cycles of enhanced cleaning and sanitizing/disinfecting processes, masks, and other measures to protect both customers and employees, there is a low risk of possible community exposure per CDC guidance.