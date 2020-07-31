Health officials report Brownfield United store as COVID-19 hot spot

**Press Release from the City of Brownfield**
PUBLIC NEWS RELEASE IMMEDIATE RELEASE JULY 31, 2020, 7:45 P.M.
The South Plains Public Health District has confirmed that United Supermarkets at 1401 Tahoka Road in Brownfield, Texas has had several employees test positive for COVID-19. City of Brownfield and Health District officials have been in contact with the management at United Supermarkets and the store is performing additional cleaning and sanitation steps and implementing additional safeguards and procedures to address the situation. Due to the store’s multiple cycles of enhanced cleaning and sanitizing/disinfecting processes, masks, and other measures to protect both customers and employees, there is a low risk of possible community exposure per CDC guidance.
The United Family utilizes these safety and cleaning protocols:
All team members are required to wear a mask while working or shopping the store. In addition, all guests are required to wear a facial covering while inside the store, unless claiming an exemption as provided by Gov. Abbott’s executive order.
Sanitation teams have the sole focus of continually cleaning and sanitizing surfaces such as shopping carts, door handles, pin pads, etc., during store open hours.
Check stands are sanitized hourly.
Frequent hand washing opportunities are provided for all team members.
Hand sanitizer is available at check stands and throughout the store.
Plexiglass panels at check stands and other areas provide a barrier between the guest and team members.
Social distancing signage at entry points and inside the store.
Terry County Judge, J. D. Wagner
City of Brownfield Mayor, Geronimo M. Gonzales
