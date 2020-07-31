KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Sapphire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Sapphire, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Sapphire is a 4-year-old pit who came to LAS in June.
She is described as a doll who wins the heart of everyone she meets. She is also fixed and up-to-date on her shots.
Sapphire’s adoption fees for Friday, July 31, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And do not forget to check out Thursday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Zorro
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.