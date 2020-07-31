Levelland ‘haunted building’ converted into Mosaic Sandwich & Coffee Co.

“It’s an incredible thing, once you get into the coffee industry. It is a very vibrant, supportive community of one another. Once you start dealing with where the beans are ethically sourced from, you start changing communities. Especially women-produced co-ops of coffee growers. As soon as you start supporting those communities, then their children have better nutrition, their children have better schooling, better education. And they can turn around and start really growing the coffee business for their family or they can go and create a better life for themselves. It is amazing of what the power of one little bean can do for so many communities,” said Megan Bynum, co-owner of Mosaic Sandwich & Coffee Co.