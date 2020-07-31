Levelland ‘haunted building’ converted into Mosaic Sandwich & Coffee Co.

LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - The Ratliff building in Levelland was previously home to law offices, a hardware store, boutique and an office supply store. But then the building stood vacant for so many years, some members of the community believed it was haunted.
Sisters Leah and Megan Bynum, and their family, bought the Ratliff building after a lot of prayer in November 2018. After a major renovation, they opened the Mosaic Sandwich and Coffee Co. a year later. The coffee company is on the south side of the downtown square in Levelland.
Instead of ghosts, they found a few items from the 1920s - like half-smoked cigars and World War II era flashlights and even whiskey bottles in the office spaces upstairs. They also found a lot of dust.
The Bynum sisters planned for the business to be a place of gathering and fellowship for the community. Even though the coffee is important, it is more about the people, and not just the ones in Levelland visiting the business.
“I work with a supplier that is very passionate about the people. So people are the main goal. That’s the biggest thing for us is that our community, our creativity for Levelland, and also for the global economies we support. Whether it be in Brazil or Ethiopia or Guatemala. That’s super important to us that those people are taken care of,” said Leah.
They say all of the coffee they sell is fair trade, organic and women-produced. And the photos you find on the walls of the Mosaic Sandwich & Coffee Company are those faces behind the coffee beans. They are able to trace every single one of their beans back to the farms they’re grown on.
“It’s an incredible thing, once you get into the coffee industry. It is a very vibrant, supportive community of one another. Once you start dealing with where the beans are ethically sourced from, you start changing communities. Especially women-produced co-ops of coffee growers. As soon as you start supporting those communities, then their children have better nutrition, their children have better schooling, better education. And they can turn around and start really growing the coffee business for their family or they can go and create a better life for themselves. It is amazing of what the power of one little bean can do for so many communities,” said Megan Bynum, co-owner of Mosaic Sandwich & Coffee Co.
The sisters say Levelland has been an amazing community for the new business. They have been so loving and generous, especially through the pandemic, they said.
“When we created the building, we really felt like that if we were honoring the Lord in what we do, and if we were supporting the community and really trying to give back, and to bless others - to give back, not taking from them or expecting anything in return, the Lord blesses you in return. And that is exactly what we’ve seen with this business. We’ve just been blessed beyond measure throughout this COVID pandemic,” Leah said.
They are open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m., Saturdays from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. and they are closed on Sundays.
