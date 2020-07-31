SPC in Levelland excited to welcome students back on Aug. 24

LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - Established in 1957, South Plains College in Levelland now serves about 15,000 students each year.
Dr. Robin Satterwhite, President of SPC, says both students and faculty are eager to be back on campus in a few weeks.
"Many of those classes are going to look different than they would historically," Satterwhite said. "Just like many other colleges and universities, we're going to be spacing out our students, reducing the number of students in each one of the classrooms, allowing students to have more space in between them. Our policy on campus is all students faculty and staff will wear masks. We find that's one of the ways we can keep safety as a high priority."
After almost five months of no students on campus, Dr. Satterwhite says he "cannot wait" to see South Plains Texans going to class, the cafeteria, and staying in residence halls again.
"It's going to be wonderful. It's going to be fantastic. From March until now we've gone five months with very few interactions with students and very little life going on at the college. I cannot wait."
First day of classes will be Aug. 24.
The community college provides 43 academic transfer options for students who look to continue on to a four-year university after receiving their associate's degree.
SPC also offers one and two-year technical programs for career tech certifications.
