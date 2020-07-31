17 year old shot, killed in Littlefield

17 year old shot, killed in Littlefield
Littlefield Police Logo
By Amber Stegall | July 31, 2020 at 1:08 PM CDT - Updated July 31 at 1:08 PM

LITTLEFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - Littlefield Police are investigating a shooting that killed a 17-year-old girl around 6:45 a.m. on Friday, July 31.

Police were called to the 700 block of West 3rd Street in Littlefield about a disturbance.

Officers learned an “unknown series of domestic events” led to 17-year-old Jasmine Rodriguez being shot.

Rodriguez was taken to University Medical Center by Littlefield EMS where she died.

Officers say a person of interest was detained.

The investigation is ongoing. KCBD NewsChannel 11 is working to gather details about the case.

