17 year old shot, killed in Littlefield

LITTLEFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - Littlefield Police are investigating a shooting that killed a 17-year-old girl around 6:45 a.m. on Friday, July 31.
Police were called to the 700 block of West 3rd Street in Littlefield about a disturbance.
Officers learned an “unknown series of domestic events” led to 17-year-old Jasmine Rodriguez being shot.
Rodriguez was taken to University Medical Center by Littlefield EMS where she died.
Officers say a person of interest was detained.
The investigation is ongoing. KCBD NewsChannel 11 is working to gather details about the case.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.