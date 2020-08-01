Hotter and Low Rain Chance For This Afternoon

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This morning has brought very light rainfall amounts associated with showers and temperatures beginning in the middle 60's. Sunshine and dry air dominate the forecast today keeping rain chances low while high temperatures return to the middle 90's.
An EXTREME UV INDEX requires skin protection for outdoor activities today and remember to check the backseat in vehicles before walking away.
This afternoon rain chances include the potential for thunderstorm development with primary threat being strong gusty, possibly damaging, wind speeds from downbursts.
Dry air and loose topsoil will provide the right elements for a Haboob if a storm collapses with strong wind speeds where little rainfall has recently occurred. Cloud to ground lightning will also be a danger where storms develop.
Tomorrow temperatures start in the middle to upper 60's and increase by afternoon to the middle 90's with slightly high chance for precipitation.
Monday may be the coolest in this 7 Day Forecast ahead of upper level high pressure moving over the region again bringing afternoon temperatures back to or near triple digits by mid-week.
