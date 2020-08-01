Isolated storms through Saturday night

So, while not expecting widespread severe weather, we may have to watch out for a few warnings that will mostly be tied to severe wind gusts. Then the question also becomes is how solid will the line of storms be when it arrives to the South Plains. It’s looking a little more solid on today’s model runs, so that will increase the chances that your individual community will see the rain. It it ends up being broken up, the fewer of us will see those showers. After it passes, we might see some showers in its wake through the early morning hours Monday.