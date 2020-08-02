1 killed in Sunday morning rollover near CR 1400 and US 84

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has been pronounced dead after a fatal crash Sunday morning around 2:25 a.m., in Lubbock.
The police report says William Bryan Heaney, 31, of Lubbock was traveling southeast on US Highway 84 in the left lane, just northwest of County Road 1400 when he failed to drive in a single lane, and went off of the left side of the roadway into the center median.
Heaney overcorrected to the right causing his vehicle to enter a side skid crossing the roadway, traveling into a field.
Heaney’s vehicle rolled and he was ejected, due to not wearing a seatbelt.
William Heaney was pronounced deceased at the scene due to injuries sustained in the crash.
Jessica Heaney was the lone passenger in the vehicle. Jessica was transported to University Medical Center with incapacitating injuries.
